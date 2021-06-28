James Adam Guptill, fondly known as “Bub,” passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2021. He was born on July 17, 1987 to Charles and Vicky Lynn (Simmons) Guptill in Rockport.

Bub grew up and attended schools in Waldoboro.

He worked as a clam digger and lobsterman. He was a very hard-working man. He enjoyed fishing and loved his dog “Lady.” He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back.

Bub was predeceased by his mother, Vicky Lynn Simmons; sister, Melinda “Minnie” Guptill; and his grandmothers, Phyllis Simmons and Dorothy Guptill.

He is survived by his father, Charles B. Guptill of East Machias; his sister, Angela Guptill of Waldoboro; grandfather, Arthur Simmons of Waldoboro; grandfather, Leander Guptill of Spruce Head; half-sister, Veronica Fauche of So. Windham; Ken Hildings who was like a step-father to him; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at the Shuman Cemetery, Route 220, in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

