James Allen Martin, 64, of Jefferson, died at his home after a long illness on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. James was born May 20, 1956, the son of James Albert Martin and Lillian Sukeforth Martin Johnson Saksek in Damariscotta.

He grew up in Jefferson and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in the Class of 1976. He joined the Air Force after graduation in 1976. After he returned from his military deployment, he worked at Bath Iron Works for over 30 years working on the crane crew, HVAC, and became a Master Electrician and boiler operator on the maintenance crew. James was a witty, very thoughtful and caring man. He was also very poetic. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, NASCAR and football fan, and enjoyed John Wayne Westerns.

James was predeceased by his father, James Albert Martin. He is survived by his son, Jamie Glenwood Martin of Bonaire, Ga.; daughter, Mindy Martin McLeod and husband Andrew of Shreveport, La.; daughter, Jacquelyn Martin and partner Steve Deffes of Shreveport, La.; mother, Lillian Saksek of Jefferson; sister, Mae-Ellen Bailey of Port Orange, Fla.; sister, Glenda Beverage and husband James of Jefferson; sister, Bethany Nammour and husband Dr. Henry Nammour of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Melody Velosa and husband Daniel of Port Orange, Fla.; stepbrothers and sisters; seven grandchildren, Cyrus, Lily, Chase, Taylor, Trinity, Kaylyn, and Isabelle; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

A walk through visitation will take place on Friday, October 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Social distancing and mark requirements will be observed.

The family has requested that donations in James’ name be made to Maine Health Care at Home and Hospice, 325 Park St., Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. You are invited to share your condolences with the family by visiting James’ Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

