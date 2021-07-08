Advanced Search
James B. Booker July 16, 1938 - Sept. 27, 2020

at

James B. Booker, Jim, Mr. B. or Captain to his friends, boarded the boat for Fiddler’s Green due to complications following a stroke earlier in the year.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Booker) Olver and husband Micheal and their children Anthony, Hunter, and Mikayla, of Olean, N.Y.; his sister, Mary Ann (Booker) Cottrell, of Dover, N.H.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country.

Jim gave strict instructions that no funeral or services be held. However his daughter, being as stubborn as him, is holding a potluck-style wake for friends and family at the Long Cove Point Association in Chamberlain on Saturday, July 17 from 3-5 p.m. All those who knew Jim are invited to attend, bring a dish to pass, a story to tell and a drink to toast the Grumpy Old Sea Captain.

