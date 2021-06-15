Advanced Search
James C. Lewis April 22, 1945 - June 10, 2021

James C. Lewis, 76, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Grand Strand Hospital in South Carolina.

He was born in Boothbay Harbor on April 22, 1945, a son of Gordon and Priscilla A. (Smith) Lewis.

He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. On April 26, 1969, he married Donna A. Feyler. He was employed by Bath Iron Works as a welder, retiring in 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Lewis, of Little River, S.C.; brother, Terrance Lewis, of Bath; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Trask Lawn Cemetery in Jefferson at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

