A time of visitation for James E. Bond, who passed away Jan. 4, 2022, will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Burial will be private.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print