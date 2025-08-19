James E. Thelander passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2025, at age 80, in Fort Gratiot, Mich.

Jim was born Aug. 27, 1944 in Mount Clemens, Mich. to the late Edwin F. Thelander and Patricia Helm Thelander. In 1966, Jim married his beloved wife, Pierrette Gravel, in Montreal, Canada, embarking on a 59-year love story.

Jim graduated from Centerline High School in 1962. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Northern Michigan University and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He was renowned for teaching electronics. As a dedicated member of the Michigan Industrial and Technology Education Society (MITES), he championed industrial education.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, distinguished educator, passionate enthusiast of antique cars, John Wayne films, woodworking, and industrial education. Jim proudly served the U.S. Navy’s submarine service for six years. He had an unwavering love for God, country, and his beloved Pierrette.

He leaves behind his wife, Pierrette; his sons, Edwin (Liliana), Matthew (Wendy), and Steve (Veronica); nine grandchildren, Thomas, Sandra, Peter, Autumn, Braeden, Hunter, Ava, Leah, and Miles; his brother, Fredric (Anne); and sister, Patty Helm. Jim was predeceased by his beloved son, Alan; and his brother, John.

A memorial service will be held at Lakeshore Presbyterian Church in Fort Gratiot, Mich. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church at visitlakeshore.com.

