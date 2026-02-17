The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

James Edward Brinkler Service announcement

at

The services for James Edward Brinkler, originally scheduled for December, have been rescheduled. A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^