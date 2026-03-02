The services for James Edward Brinkler, originally scheduled for December, have been rescheduled. A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

