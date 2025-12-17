James Edward Brinkler, 83, of Newcastle, often lovingly referred to as Bebe, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 14, 2025. Born on May 10, 1942 in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of Dorothy (Murphy) and Frederick Brinkler.

Jim received an associate degree in engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineering from Northeastern University, all while working full time and having three small children at home, with a fourth child to come later. He went on to build a distinguished career at Maine Yankee in Wiscasset, surviving many referendums, rising from the role of engineer to assistant plant manager, where his professionalism and dedication were widely respected.

Deeply committed, and a true pillar of his community, Jim served as a Newcastle firefighter for over 20 years, was a member of the Newcastle Select Board, and volunteered extensively with the alewife restoration efforts at the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder, a community project near and dear to his heart. His successful grant writing on behalf of several community projects benefited the community at large and enabled the purchase of new fire trucks for the Newcastle Fire Department. In earlier years, he was a Bristol Boy Scout leader and Little League coach, guiding countless young people with patience, integrity, encouragement, and his signature good humor.

Jim was a man of strong principles and quiet generosity, known for his “wicked quick” sense of humor and his genuine respect for others. He never hesitated to lend a hand and always took the time to help where it was needed most. Above all, he cherished his family. He especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time surrounded by those he loved.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Cyndi (nearly 60 years); his son, Michael and wife, Carole; his daughter, Mia and husband, Marvin Farrin; his son, Jamie and wife, Gretchen; his cherished grandchildren, Alexis, Liam, Jade, Jewel, Levi, Eli, Malachi, Addie, Celia, and Bodhi; and his great-grandson, Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara and her husband, Michael Burke; as well as numerous, cherished nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his son, Dan; his brother, Kenneth; and his parents, Dorothy and Frederick Brinkler.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the emergency department and ICU team at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, as well as the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service crew, for their exceptional expertise, compassion, and dedicated care.

Jim will be dearly missed and forever loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A service to remember Jim will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

