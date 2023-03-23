James Edward McIntyre died unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta.

He was born in Rockland on Aug. 12, 1950, the son of Kenneth and Marguerite McIntyre. He spent most of his time with his grandparents, Alice and Willard Sanborn.

James grew up in the Cushing area and attended local schools. He enlisted in the Marines in 1969.

He married Mary Tibbetts on Feb. 10, 1996 in Waldoboro, where they made their home and raised their families until her passing in 2017.

James had a love for working on cars that he learned at a young age from helping his dad with his cars. You could always find James working on his car or out in his blueberry fields. Over the years, he was employed with many different jobs; he worked for many years with James L. Basham Paving and then J. A. Gilbert & Sons Paving. He was always an outdoor man and he loved spending his time with his cat, Tom-Tom.

James is predeceased by his mother and father; wife, Mary Tibbetts McIntyre; and sisters, Judith and Patricia; as well as many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy McIntyre and companion, Bill Wile Jr., Kisha Allen, and Misty Dyer; four sons, James McIntyre Jr. and his wife, Ericka, Richard McIntyre, Jasper, and Darren Thibodeau. James is survived by three step-sons, Donald Tibbetts, Jerry Allen, and Owen Allen; many grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth McIntyre, Robert McIntyre, and Richard McIntyre; and three sisters, Alice Feltis, Delores Moores, and Pamela Fogg and her husband, Guy; and he is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will have private services for close family and friends at a later date and time to be announced.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements, to extend online condolences please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

