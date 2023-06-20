James Edward Savage, 72, of Krampf Circle died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Stetson on Feb. 9, 1951, a son of Gerald V. and Helen I. (Snow) Savage.

Jim graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1969 and entered the U.S. Navy in July of 1969. He married Deborah Palmer in August of 1972. He remained on active duty in the Navy until his retirement in August of 1989. In October of 1989 he went to work at Bath Iron Works as a marine electrician and remained there until his retirement in February of 2014.

Jim lost his first wife, Deborah, in October of 1999. He went on to marry Shirley Roberts in October of 2003, who would also predecease him in 2014.

Jim was an active member of the American Legion in Wiscasset. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, building models, playing cards, and going out to eat.

Jim is survived by one son, James G. Savage and his wife, Pamela, of West Gardiner; two daughters, Jessica A. Montminy, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and Jennifer R. Trussell and her husband, Adam, of Alna; one sister, Diane L. Savage, of Dresden; two stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St. in Bath. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset, with military honors. A memorial reception will be held at the Wiscasset American Legion Hall after the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiscasset American Legion Post 54 via P.O. Box 214, Wiscasset, ME 04579. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

