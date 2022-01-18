In the early hours of Jan. 4, 2022, Jim Bond’s kind and generous heart stopped. He was 69 years old.

James Erving Bond was born Nov. 4, 1952 to Ralph and Priscilla (Hom) Bond.

In 1996, Jim married Bette Holland, they were partners in love and life. He supported her ministry, following her to churches in New York state and in Maine. He could be seen in the back row every Sunday, her number one fan.

An inquisitive child, he liked taking his mother’s toaster apart to see how it worked. That started his love for learning. He was a graduate of Lincoln Academy in the class of 1971. Jim worked for the State of Maine, Bath Iron Works and when his father retired as rural mail carrier in Jefferson, Jim took that job for 20 years. Even though he retired, Jim never stopped working, laboring in the woods to heat his home, building wooden boats and keeping all the household vehicles running. He bought and overhauled a 1950 Massey-Ferguson tractor and enjoyed running it.

Jim was predeceased by his mother, Priscilla Bond.

He is survived by his wife, Bette Bond, of Jefferson; father, Ralph Bond, of Jefferson; son, Aaron (Stacey) Bond, of Whitefield; daughter, Kristan Ashworth (Allan) of Los Angeles, Calif.; stepson, AJ Griffin, of Athens, Ga.; grandsons, Augustus Bond, of Whitefield, Griffen Bond, of Whitefield, and Keegan Bond, of Whitefield; sister, Julie Stegna (Larry), of Walpole; brothers, Dana, of Jefferson, and David (Karen) of Jefferson; nieces, Meredyth (Rick) and their children, of Jefferson, Holly (Kintaro) Minami, of Japan; and nephew, Dan Bond, of Jefferson.

There will be a celebration of life for Jim at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro; burial will follow in the Jefferson Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 921, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Waldoboro. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

