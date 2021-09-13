We sadly announce that James F. Doyle Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2021 after several years of ill health. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 11, 1936 to James F. and Margaret Gaffney Doyle.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served two years in the 101st Airborne Division before being honorably discharged in 1958.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Andrea Doyle Devereux, of Penobscot; sons, James R. Doyle of Holden; Dennis Doyle, Portland, and Patrick Doyle and wife, Heather, of Asheville, N.C.; daughters, Debra Werts and husband, Wayne, of Auburn, Kathleen Doyle, of Nashville, Tenn., and Christine Doyle of Austin, Texas. He was blessed with grandsons, Jamison and Collin Rhoads-Doyle of Holden. He had a fondness for the family fur babies.

He is also survived by his brother, Paul Doyle of Los Fresnos, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Daniel Doyle of Raleigh, N.C.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Our Lady of Holy Hope in Castine. There will be a private committal service at the family cemetery in Penobscot.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

