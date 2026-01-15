James F. “Jimmy” Foss, 54, died Dec. 23, 2025 at Southshore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. Jimmy was born Nov. 10, 1971 in Rockville, Conn. to Filmont W. “Nick” Foss and Nancy Voisine Foss. Jimmy grew up in Waldoboro and Nobleboro and graduated from high school.

Jimmy worked as a maintenance worker for many years. He worked at the old Bath Hospital, and lastly at Shaw’s. Jimmy also delivered bread for Borealis Breads in Waldoboro for a couple of years. When his father was ill, he took time off to help his father.

Jimmy had a great love for his great nieces and nephew and his cats, Bear and Diablo, who he treated as his kids. Wolfie and Marshmallow family cats. Jimmy enjoyed making crafts and selling them. He would take the proceeds of his sales and donate to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

Jimmy was predeceased by his father; and a nephew, Jason Christ.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Nancy Foss of Nobleboro; sister, Jean M. Christ, of Friendship; brother, Leonard Foss, of Bath; nieces, Patricia Christ, of Edgecomb, and Nicole Christ, of Friendship; great nephews, Andrew, Nickolas, and Benjamin; and great nieces, Aaliyah and Lyla.

Jimmy’s family will remember him privately. Contributions in Jimmy’s memory may be made to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Condolences can be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

