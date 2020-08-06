Early in the morning on Sunday, July 26, 2020, James H. Christ, 78, passed away quietly to be reunited with our beautiful mom after a long, courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by all four of his children at this side. Jim was born Jan. 16, 1942 in Manhattan, N.Y. to Herbert and Virginia (Keinholtz) Christ.

After graduating from Waldoboro High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy (Hemingway) Christ, who passed away in 2015. Over the years and through their hard work they built a successful business, raised four children, and worked the land that they obtained in both the towns of Friendship and Waldoboro.

Jim was self-employed (Christ Lumber Products) and spent his days and sometimes nights working where he ran his lumber, compost, and self-storage businesses. He taught all of us to work hard and succeed in life. He was a very positive person and an amazing man, best friend, father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Jim is survived by his two sons, Robert Christ and his companion Jeannette of Waldoboro, and Jon Christ and wife Tami of Damariscotta; his two daughters, Doreen Christ and her companion Al LeBlanc of Westbrook, and Deborah Sanford of Rockland; his special cat, “Tom Tom”; sister, Bonnie Christ and her companion Marie Mundy of Alfred; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Benjamin Christ, Nickolas and Aaliyah Christ, and Wyatt Sanford.

Jim will be immensely missed by all who knew him. We all will do the best to continue all that you taught us. We love you!

There will be no visitation or burial services.

