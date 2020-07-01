James Howe passed away June 29, 2020 at the age of 89 at Mercy Home in Eagle Lake.

A long-time resident of Maine, he built his home adjacent to his grandparents’ summer home called Eagle Ridge (located in East Edgecomb). Every summer numerous relatives and their families gathered at the estate to enjoy time with family and friends on the Damariscotta River.

After Eagle Ridge was sold, Jim purchased an adjacent acreage where he built his own home. He enjoyed the pace of the state he so loved, harvesting blueberries, cutting firewood, clamming in his tidal cove, and enjoying the outdoors and nature. His exceptional talent for all phases of mechanics and building, from watches to cars, lead him to decipher challenges and design solutions. As a youth, he modified a radio to create his own neighborhood news station, explored early TVs, and remodeled cars, even advising mechanics in town. He was blessed with a kind, gentle endearing heart, and continued to use his creativity in multiple ways to help others throughout his life. He was a pleasant, well-liked, well-respected member of his community who could be counted on to lend a hand whenever needed.

Jim is survived by his three sisters, Henrietta, Emily and Edith; and a loving family of nieces, nephews, and their children.

Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

