James “Jim” Hall, a beloved lifelong resident of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, at the age of 79. Known for his tireless dedication to others, Jim’s life was defined by love of his family and friends, community service, and a deep love for Damariscotta and surrounding communities.

Born Nov. 6, 1944, to Artell James and Thelma (Reeves) Hall, Jim grew up in Damariscotta, attending Castner School and Lincoln Academy. From a young age, he demonstrated an unparalleled work ethic, starting at age 12 with a job at Lincoln Tire Service. This early experience set the tone for a life of steady “go, go, go,” as Jim would say.

Jim left Maine to serve his country, spending two years in Germany and France as a wrecker operator for the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. Jim’s love of Maine and its people brought him home to Damariscotta where he always felt most rooted.

In 1970, Jim married Joan Whitney, a former Yellowfront Grocery employee, CNA, and home health aide. Their love story began with her frequent walks past Bud’s Chevron in Newcastle and a dinner date arranged by mutual friends and grew into a marriage lasting 54 years. Together, they raised four sons and shared countless memories at their family camp in Cherryfield, where Jim enjoyed comradery, poker, and slightly embellished hunting and fishing stories with the many members of The Hunters Club.

He joined the American Legion, becoming a member of the Wells Hussey Post in Damariscotta, serving as Commander from 1975 to 1976.

The bulk of Jim’s professional career was with Colby & Gale Inc., where he began managing the Main Street service station in 1983. His work colleagues all became friends and ultimately family, as Jim would share that “there is no better place to work and feel known and appreciated than Colby & Gale.” Although he technically retired in 2007, Jim never truly stopped working. He continued to help out and assist with whatever needed doing, embodying the company’s commitment to serving Maine communities.

Beyond his work, Jim was a pillar of the Damariscotta Fire Department, joining the Massasoit Engine Co. at age 18 with encouragement from his neighbor, Walter Gallant. Over the next 60 years, Jim became an indispensable member of the department, serving as fire chief from 1985 to 1987, assistant chief for many years, and most recently, as deputy chief. Known for his quick responses and first-to-arrive mentality, Jim earned the nickname “High Speed Hall,” a testament to his dedication to service and supporting those in need. His leadership and friendship has inspired generations of firefighters in the community.

His commitment to the fire service was recognized through numerous awards, including the Chief Bob Maxcy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, presented by the Lincoln County Fire Chief’s Association. In 2024, the town of Damariscotta recognized his community dedication, which included holding a senior officer’s position for 30 years with the engine company by adopting a resolution that Feb. 10 would be known as the James Hall Community Service Day. Despite these honors, Jim remained humble, never keeping track of his accolades and always focusing on how he could continue helping others.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed collecting fire and law enforcement patches and badges as well as vintage car and gas station memorabilia. His collections, lovingly curated and framed, were a source of pride and a reflection of his deep respect for service.

He was predeceased by brother, Colin Hall; and sister, Judy Cheney.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan; his sister, Molly Oliver; sons, Mark, Lance, Dane, and Michael; grandsons, Justin and Ryan Bremer; and great-granddaughter Adeline Bremer; his extended family; and many friends who will remember him as a devoted family man, steadfast friend, and firefighter to the core.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest privately in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. In honor of Jim’s lifelong commitment to fire service, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Massasoit Engine Co., P.O. Box 1206, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

