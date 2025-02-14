James “Jim” Poole passed away peacefully at his home in Newcastle on Feb. 11, 2025, at the age of 92. Born on July 6, 1932 – what would become the lowest day of the Great Depression’s stock market – Jim often quipped, “things could only go up from there!”

Jim’s childhood unfolded on his family’s mink farm in rural Sudbury, Mass., where he balanced farmhand duties with boyhood adventures. His early years were filled with memorable escapades, from skipping school with friends to driving any vehicle whose pedals he could reach. These cherished memories live on in his book, “Thumbs Out,” where his storytelling charm is preserved for generations to come.

After graduating with 13 classmates from Sudbury High School, Jim pursued a degree in agriculture at the University of Vermont where he graduated in 1956. His college years with his Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers yielded countless stories – though not all were fit for print. After a blind date with Skidmore student Wendy Wahlers she remarked, “He’s nice but not the type you would marry.” They were married a year later.

That same year, Jim answered Uncle Sam’s call to serve as an aviation mechanic in the U.S. Army, establishing his first home with Wendy in Dothan, Ala. Upon returning to Sudbury, they continued the family tradition of mink farming, built a house, and raised four children. In the mid-1970s, they pivoted to establish a wholesale antique business specializing in obsolete wooden bobbins and other textile industry artifacts. This true family enterprise became a vehicle through which Jim taught his children the values of responsibility and perseverance.

Eventually Jim longed for the open fields of his boyhood and Wendy for the salt air, so they relocated to coastal Maine in 1985, where they continued their successful bobbin business. Jim took particular pride not in the nature of the business itself, but in his ability to provide employment for others. Together with Wendy, he helped establish the Water of Life Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. In 1991, the family suffered the profound loss of Wendy to cancer.

Life offered Jim a second chance at love when another blind date led to his marriage to Christiana Alden in 1997. Their union expanded the family’s circle of love, and their River Road home became a cherished gathering place where family, friends and neighbors were always welcome. No knocking necessary. Jim’s grandchildren loved visiting and being a part of the yearly traditions in Maine.

His years with Christiana were caring and comforting, full of love, good food, and heavy cream.

Jim continued to embrace life’s pleasures: walking in the woods with Christiana and their dogs, working on his tractor, planting trees, creating projects in his woodshop, building stone walls, reading and writing to his grandchildren.

Jim was predeceased by his parents: Claude “Jim” Poole and Dorothy Weatherwax Poole; his first wife, Wendy; and his sister, Nancy Armington.

He is survived by his wife, Christiana Alden Poole; his sister, Martha Poole Merwin; and his children: Dirk (Ann) Poole, Kristen (Ken) Flagg, Ann Mann, and Sally (Tom) Farrell.

Grandchildren in order of arrival: Kelsey Flagg (Kyle Vantosky), Morgan Flagg (Ryan Fleites), Veronica Mann, Savanna Poole (Meredith Friel), Marina Poole, Tyler Mann, Schuyler Farrell, Natalie Farrell, and Will Farrell. Great-grandchildren: Ellis, Logan, and Avery Vantosky.

A service will be held at Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle on Sunday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m., as part of the regular Sunday service. A burial will be in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Water of Life Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 206, Newcastle, ME 04553 where Jim was an active member.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

