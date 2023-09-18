James “Jim” R. Wade, of Walpole, died peacefully at Togus Springs VA Hospital, on Sept. 13, 2023, at the age of 76. He is now home with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Jim was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Brunswick, to Donald A. and Edith L. Wade. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kim Pauley and Amanda Fortier, with their husbands, Jason and Kevan, respectively; grandchildren, Mikayla and Morgyn Pauley, and Autumn and Phebe Fortier; brother, Samuel (Tom) Wade; sisters-in-law, Bette Johannes and Patty Maynard, with their husbands, Dan and Kurt respectively; several nieces and nephews, Dawn Fix, William, James, and Susan Wade, Gabriel Johannes, Holly Slater, Caleb Johannes, E. J. and Ben Maynard; in addition to many more family and friends.

After graduating from Brunswick High School, Jim entered the U.S. Army and became an accomplished draftsman. He returned to the U.S. after serving in Vietnam and Germany. Being stationed in Germany afforded him many opportunities to travel. Upon returning to the states, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara A. Mudge. She supported his decision to pursue engineering, so he took advantage of the G.I. Bill and attended the University of Maine at Orono. After Orono, he worked for Wright and Pierce and welcomed his two daughters into this world.

Following this, he purchased his parents’ business, D & L Screen Printers. Being self-employed allowed him to spend time with family, continue a few engineering side jobs, and hone his many talents as carver, Bob Ross instructor, and music enthusiast, etc. In his later years he remained active and discovered new hobbies such as refinishing furniture, gardening to bless others, and participating in volunteer work with veterans. His desire to serve and bless others grew over the years, as a testament to his love for his heavenly father.

He especially enjoyed family trips and get-togethers, bluegrass picking parties, fishing, boating, lobsters, hunting, his church community at First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, and his carving group friends. Trips to close-by Pemaquid Point, and stops for ice cream along the way, were additional activities of enjoyment. These remarks do not come close to capturing the entirety of Jim’s love of life and forward thinking to eternity. May his heart to serve shine brightly in the lives of those whom he has influenced along the way.

A celebration of life will be held at noon, on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Ave., in Waldoboro. A private interment for his family will be held in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 71 Grace Ave., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., in Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

