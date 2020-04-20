James (Jim) Ryder, of Nashua, N.H., entered into eternal life on April 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on May 30, 1933 in Pawtucket, R.I, son of the late John Patrick and Virginia Loretta (Nadeau) Ryder. He was predeceased by his brothers, Austin and Bernard Ryder.

Jim was the executive director of Rochester, N.Y. Association for the Blind, 1965-71; executive director of Pressley Ridge School, Pittsburgh, Pa., 1971-75; executive director, Massachusetts Association for the Blind, Brookline, Mass., 1975-80; treasurer, RZR Inc., Massachusetts, 1980-2015; partner, Ryder, Zimmerman & Ryder, 1979-2016; president, RZR of New Hampshire Inc., 1985-2015; president, RZR Co/RZR Hardware, Maine, 1987 to 2017. He received the Newell Perry Award, National Federation of the Blind, 1980, and served on the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, 1978-83.

After graduating from St. Raphael’s Academy in 1951, Maryknoll College in 1955, and serving in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years, Jim married Rosaria Pagano in 1957. He has an MSW, Boston College, 1959 and an MBA, University of Rochester, 1971. Over their 62-year marriage, Jim and Ro lived in Dorchester, Mass.; Scotia, Owego, and Rochester, N.Y.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Concord, Mass.; Jefferson; and Nashua, N.H. In each place, Jim touched the lives of many, always wanting to help people reach their full potential despite any limitations they may have. He had a great sense of humor, a strong faith, a great love for his family, valued his independence, liked to play tennis and take long walks. One of his favorite sayings was “Problems are always opportunities.”

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Rosaria (Pagano) Ryder; his children, Patricia Ryder Waggoner and her husband Kevin, Steven James Ryder and his wife Lucy, Kathleen (Ryder) Cogswell and her husband Fred, Michael Ryder, Jeanne (Ryder) McBrien and her husband Mike, and Cynthia Ryder; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; several grandnieces and nephews; and their beloved business partner of 40 years, Ruth Zimmerman.

A private service will be held in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, N.H. with interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson, N.H.

To share an online message of condolence, please visit dumontsullivan.com.

The Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson, N.H. is in charge of arrangements.

