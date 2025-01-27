James “Jimmy” Green, 60, of Bristol, passed away suddenly on the morning of Jan. 20, 2025 at his home.

He was born in Bath on Jan. 23, 1964, to Lila (Curtis) and Edward Green. At a young age he relocated to Waldoboro, where he raised his children. Later moving to Bristol and finding home with his partner.

A hardworking man, Jimmy spent 19 years devoted to his job at Masters Machine and worked weekends elsewhere. He was well known for his strong work ethic and desire to take care of those he loved.

His caring and compassionate ways led him to be a family-oriented man: a wonderful loving partner, father, grandfather, and friend. One who showed up and always lent a helping hand.

When not enjoying sports in his free time, Jimmy devoted his time to his family. Throughout the years he enjoyed big family gatherings, attending school/sports events, and spending time with family. He cherished his time with his partner, Kathy, and enjoyed getting out and trying new things together.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents; his children’s mother, Marcia Benner; his granddaughter, Kara Brewer; and many other loved ones.

His sudden passing has brought devastation to those he has left behind, including his loving partner, Kathy Davis; his daughter, Danielle Benner; son, Stephen Benner and his partner, Lacey; and bonus children, Sarah and Timmy Thompson; grandchildren, Kaylie, Charity, Lily, Payton, Landen, Jayce, Brianna, Aaliyah, Kaleigh, Tyler, and Kolby; and great-grandchild, Luka. Also grieving his loss are his sisters, Heidi, Cindy, Debbie, and Caroline; along with many other close family and friends.

Though his time on Earth has come to an end, Jimmy’s impact and love shared with his family remains. He will be forever missed.

A time of visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

