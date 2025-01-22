James “Jimmy” Green, 60, of Bristol, passed away at his home on the morning of Jan. 20, 2025, just three days short of his 61st birthday.

A time of visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

