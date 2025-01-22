The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

James ‘Jimmy’ Green

at

James “Jimmy” Green, 60, of Bristol, passed away at his home on the morning of Jan. 20, 2025, just three days short of his 61st birthday.

A time of visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^