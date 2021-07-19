On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, James O’Reilly Coleman Jr., of Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Jim was born in Scarsdale, N.Y. on Nov. 16, 1939 to James O’Reilly Coleman and Helen Carlson Coleman. He married Nancy Crowell on Sept. 29, 1962 in Waban, Mass. He is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. and Saint Sebastian’s Country Day School in Needham, Mass. He worked for the A. W. Chesterton Company in Stoneham, Mass. for close to 50 years, retiring as the vice president of North America sales.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Coleman; his four children, James O’Reilly III, William Arthur, Barbara Jean, and Christopher Robert; four beloved grandchildren, Willa Rose, Lily Dorothea, Cordelia Rose, and Declan James; and his brother, Daniel Tansey Coleman.

Jim and his wife, Nancy, have been coming to Maine for over 60 years together. First with childhood friends, then as cottage owners and summer residents of Bayville for close to 50 years, and finally calling St. Andrews Village their home.

Jim was an avid golfer throughout his life and was a member of the Boothbay Harbor Country Club; charter member of the Hudson Country Club in Hudson, Ohio, as well as a founder of the Hudson Junior Invitational Golf Tournament, one of the oldest and most prestigious junior tournaments in the United States. His generosity extended to many organizations and many places, but he was particularly supportive of children’s welfare and education.

A funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Ave. in Boothbay Harbor will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Coleman residence 14 Roberts Circle, Bayville.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

