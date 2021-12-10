James Ralph Mcknight, born June 10, 1951, son of Evelyn “Nancy” Brewer and Ralph McKnight Jr., passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, with family by his side.

He enjoyed clamming, and reading. He was a veteran in the U.S. Navy as a boatswain man aboard the USS Manley and proudly served his country. He led a somewhat chaotic life.

He spent time with his family when he was able.

He is survived by his three children, Victoria Mcknight-Martin, James Steven Mcknight, and BillyJo Mcknight; six grandchildren; his sisters, Sheila Baldaccino, of Bristol, and Brenda Myers, of Grand Prairie, Texas; and a brother, David Mcknight, of Florida.

He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn “Nancy” Mcknight; his grandfather, Ralph Mcknight Sr.; his father, Ralph Mcknight Jr.; and his nephew, Gerard Baldaccino Jr.

He will be missed by all and will be laid to rest in accordance of the family.

