James Ralph Mcknight went with God on this day Nov. 22, 2021 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus at 8:50 p.m. with his daughter, Billiejo Mcknight, his sister, Sheila Baldacchino, his grandchild, Wolfe Hayashi, his grandson, Jacoby Grotton, his other sister, Brenda Myers, and his brother-in-law, Gerald Baldacchino by his side.

His surviving family members are daughter, Billiejo Mcknight; sisters, Sheila Baldacchino, and Brenda Myers; brother, David Mcknight; grandchildren, Wolfe Hayashi, and Jacoby Grotton; nieces, Kimberly Ezzell, and Faith Crawford; and several of surviving close friends and relatives.

Mr. Mcknight enjoyed hunting and clamming, as well as fishing when he got the chance. He was a Navy veteran, as well as an Army veteran. Now you can rest easy with your mom, Evelyn N. Mcknight, in Heaven and with your nephew little Jerry Baldacchino, and dad, Ralph James Mcknight.

A celebration of life will be postponed until sometime in spring due to financial hardships at the moment. To donate on his behalf and surviving daughter handling this situation, please call 313-2954 or 431-6125. There has been a GoFundMe started by his grandchild, Wolfe Hayashi 509-8638, or search “Veteran grandfather’s burial and funeral” on GoFundMe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

