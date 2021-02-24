James Vincent Maragioglio, 74, of Charleston, S.C., husband of Susan Cote Maragioglio, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. His private memorial service will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway.

James was born Aug. 1, 1946 in Boston, Mass., son of the late Frank Maragioglio and Frances Plummer Maragioglio. He grew up in Stoneham, Mass. where he graduated from Stoneham High School in 1965. James married Susan J. Cote in 1969. He spent 30-plus years in the printing industry as a press operator and was very proud of his work. James stayed in Stoneham, living in the house where he grew up until he and Susan relocated to Charleston to be close to their grandchildren.

James was a passionate fan of all Boston sports and had a lifelong love of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots. He loved being outdoors in nature, especially spending time in the White Mountains in New Hampshire and on Cape Cod. His “second home” was Maine, where he spent summers as a boy with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. James enjoyed riding his BMW motorcycles, especially in the mountains of New Hampshire and along the back roads of Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan; daughter, Janet Maragioglio (Mike Nixon); grandchildren, Luke and Claire Nixon all of Charleston, S.C.; his sister, Mary Vallance (David); niece, Grace Vallance Dufour; nephew, Christopher Vallance; six grand-nephews and nieces, all of Jefferson; brother-in-law, Paul Cote; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cote; and nieces, MaryLynne Crispo and Suzanne Crispo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or via their website at outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting jhenrystuhr.com.

