James W. Stetson, 75, died Feb. 14, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Jim was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Augusta to George and Leona Stetson. Jim grew up in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School, class of 1966. Jim served in the U.S. Navy. Following his years of service, Jim joined his family’s business, Wiscasset Hardware, where he worked for many years. He later opened his own business, Jim’s Appliance Repair, where he passionately grew his services and community connections throughout the Midcoast region.

Jim was a strong, family- and work-oriented man who never complained. He made it through many life challenges with a great sense of humor, always trying to make people laugh, and had a natural gift of storytelling. He enjoyed spending his spare time with his family. Jim loved line dancing and country music, and he had an amazing singing voice. He also enjoyed classic cars and riding his motorcycle with his brothers.

He married Alma Stetson and they made their home in Edgecomb. They attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Boothbay Harbor. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and by brother, Bancroft Stetson. He is survived by his wife, Alma Stetson, of Edgecomb and their children, Jimiah and Joshua Stetson; his daughter, Sarah Stetson, of Florida; son, Joel Stetson, of Oregon; as well as his brothers, George Stetson, of Belgrade, David Stetson, of Wiscasset; and sister, Marcia Snow, of West Bath. Jim also has three grandchildren, Victoria Rackliff, Loren Blackman, and Tyler Blackman, of Florida.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A remembrance service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Hall Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 U.S. Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

