After a valiant 11-year battle with brain cancer, on the evening of Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:08 p.m., Jameson Walker Brooks gained his angel wings and flew to heaven. Jameson passed away, surrounded by love and care, in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Barbara Bush Hospital.

Jameson was born on July 26, 2011 to his most proud parents Justin and Kristen Brooks, of Trevett. Jameson lived his life with immense love and joy, which he always shared generously with others. One of his famous cuddle sessions or one of his secret handshakes could brighten anyone’s day. Jameson loved to tell people how much he loved them. He loved to tell jokes and make them laugh. He had the absolute biggest heart. He brought so much light and joy and happiness to everything he did, to everyone he touched. Jameson’s love was transformative.

Jameson was very social, striking up conversation and friendships wherever he went. He enjoyed arranging his (and everyone else’s) social schedule on his Alexa, jamming to music – especially Kidz Bop, and talking on the phone to his family and friends. Jameson had a minor addiction to scratch tickets and he absolutely adored shopping trips. He loved to watch movies. He also loved to collect bluetooth speakers, musical cards, and cups. He loved spending time with his besties at school and competing (and winning) in the Special Olympics. Jameson also always looked forward to his weekly clinic visits with his clinic besties, nurses, and doctors, who were like another family to him.

Jameson is survived by his loving parents, Justin and Kristen Brooks; his sister, Jade Brooks; his “Nana and Papa,” Randy and Lora Rinow; his “Grandpa Truck and Grammy Sherri” Charles and Sherri Brooks; “Grandy and Mimi” Randy and Darci Jackson; Grandpa Mike and Jeanette; Auntie Nikki and Uncle Jimmy; Uncle Kevin; Aunt Jenny and Uncle Corey; Uncle Shawn and Aunt Mindy; Uncle Scott; and Aunt Katie and Uncle John; great-grandparents, “Grammy Alegrander” Mary Alexander, “Bear” Robert Kimmich, and Dawn Gilbert; cousins, Jaxson, Nichole, Kindree, Ashton, Reaghan, Faith, Gabe, Justin, Brooke, Zach, Parker, Emily, and Kellie; and many other much loved extended family members and adored friends that he considered family.

Jameson is also survived by his Maine Children’s Cancer program family, Stanley Chaleff, Deirdre Hogan, Jay Westra, and Shannon Cole; clinic “bestie,” Amy Boucher; and his whole extended care team.

All are invited to celebrate Jameson’s remarkable life. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle. It will be directly followed by his burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay. Following the burial, his celebration of life will be held at the Boothbay Region Community Fellowship/American Legion.

We ask that, in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in his memory to Team Hailey’s Hugs, a Maine non-profit dedicated to supporting Maine families battling childhood cancer. You can find them on Facebook.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

