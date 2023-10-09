Jan Douglas Martin Sr., “Pap,” passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 just after 9 a.m., surrounded by family. Jan will be remembered for the love he had and pride he took in his family, his work, and his love of the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Margaret “Peggy” Martin, of Georgetown; their seven children; 24 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Son, Jan Martin Jr., of Brunswick; granddaughter, Mikaela and her spouse, Nate Holloran; and great-granddaughter, Jolene, of Woolwich; granddaughter, Paige and her spouse, Anthony Bell; and great-grandson, Lincoln, of Woolwich; granddaughter, Aubrey Martin, of Bath. Son, Michael and spouse, Amy Martin; grandson, Alex Martin and fiance, Hannah; granddaughter, Emily Martin; and grandson, Michael Martin, of Georgetown. Daughter, Betheny and spouse, William Cholish Jr.; granddaughter, Gabrielle Cholish; grandson, W. Joseph Cholish III; and grandson, Leo Cholish, of Scranton, Pa. Son, Christian and spouse, Laurie Martin; grandson, Lucas Martin; grandson, Elias Martin and grandson, Liam Martin, of Georgetown. Daughter, Regina and spouse, David Cronk; granddaughter, Margaret Hibl, granddaughter, Ophelia Hibl, grandson, Otto Hibl, granddaughter, Jackie Cronk, and grandson, Davey Cronk, of Wiscasset. Son, John and spouse, Janey Martin Sr., granddaughter, Naomi Martin, grandson, John Martin Jr., granddaughter, Elle Martin, grandson, Jack Martin, and granddaughter, June Martin, of Topsham. Daughter, Brianne Martin and partner, Daniel Billings, granddaughter, Scout Martin, and granddaughter, Lily Billings, of Southport Island. He is survived by his brother, David and spouse, Kathy Martin, of Lancaster, Pa.

Jan was born in Lancaster, Pa. to John F. Martin and Mae G. Beaston. He is predeceased by his sister, Teresa Snyder. Jan was a graduate of Penn Manor High School in Pennsylvania. He met his wife of 57 years in Hortonville, N.Y. They lived in Hortonville, Lititz, Pa., Winfield, Pa., and finally Georgetown while raising their seven children. Jan loved Maine the most. He and his wife, Peggy, became snow birds in 2010 when they vacationed long term and then split their time spending summer, fall, and early winter in Maine and then late winter and spring in Venice, Fla.

Jan worked as a mason and mason contractor for his entire career. He owned and operated successful masonry contractor businesses in Pennsylvania and Maine, Martin Masonry LLC and Coastal Masonry and Contracting Inc., respectively. His four sons and many grandsons have taken over Coastal Masonry and Contracting and continue his legacy of exceptional work in masonry construction.

Jan had a love of the outdoors and instilled that love in his children and grandchildren teaching them to fish and hunt. In 2016 he fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a registered Maine guide. He didn’t get to guide as much as he had hoped because he started to experience health issues in the fall of 2016. Over the last seven years he survived multiple heart surgeries, kidney failure, and related illness, type II diabetes, and dementia. He did this with his fighting spirit and receiving the greatest attention to care from his loving wife, Peggy, who coordinated his care between two states and dozens of medical providers.

Jan was affectionately known to most as “Pap.” Along with his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, masonry, and the outdoors, he also raised hunting dogs and pigs, he loved to play cribbage, dominoes, and golf with his friends in Florida. He loved spending time on West Grand Lake and Moosehead Lake in Maine. His greatest wishes were to live long enough to see and be present for his grandchildren’s milestone events, games, meets, graduations, and weddings. His legacy will be long remembered.

Please join Jan’s family to celebrate his life with the following services: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023: 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath, ME 04530; 11:30 a.m. graveside service, Calvary Cemetery, High St., Bath, ME 04530 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Maine Maritime Museum, Longreach Hall, 243 Washington St., Bath, ME 04530.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in memory of Jan D. Martin, Sr. at support.kidney.org, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016-5337 or US 2128892210.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

