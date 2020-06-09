Jan Kiviniemi, 76, of Newcastle, passed away on the afternoon of June 3, 2020 at Maine Medical Center with his loving wife and soul mate by his side. Born on Nov. 1, 1943 in Sidney, Ohio, he was raised in Lexington, Ky. He attended the University of Kentucky for both undergraduate and medical school.

Jan completed his residency in anesthesiology at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, N.H., where he met his wife Barbara who was completing her anesthesia training.

Jan and Barbara moved to Wyoming and practiced for 10 years. They loved taking Jan’s 1948 Jeep Willy into the mountains to camp. They also owned and lived on a small “gentleman’s ranch” where they kept their horses, chickens, and dogs.

Following their time in Wyoming, Jan did a Special Clinical Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for two years. Upon completion in 1984 they moved to Laconia, N.H. where they loved boating on the lakes and being in the mountains. In 2000 they moved to Newcastle and enjoyed their retirement on the river.

Jan was a devoted tai chi student and lover of life. He always had a twinkle in his eyes and loved wildlife, being part of nature, and music of all sorts.

In addition to leaving behind the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Barbara; Jan is survived by two sons, Wesley of Laconia, N.H., and Andrew of Gilford, N.H.; and one daughter, Kirsten Lee of Kearneysville, W.Va.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

