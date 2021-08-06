Jan M. Sokoloff, of Warren, beloved wife of Dr. Terence Sokoloff, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a gallant battle against cancer.

A time of ‘tribute and remembrance’ will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11 with a service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, P.O. Box 707, Rockport, ME 04856. To share a memory or story with Jan’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

