Jane E. LaBreck, 86, of Huckle Hill Road, Vernon, Vt., passed away April 16, 2024 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital after battling lung cancer, with other complications.

Jane was born in Houlton on July 30, 1937, to the late Bernard and Grace (Sligar) Schools. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She played cribbage and bingo; in her younger years she was a bowler.

She is survived by her son, Peter LaBreck, of Vermont; her daughter, Dina (Maurice) LeClair, of Hinsdale, N.H.; a sister, Anna Grover, of Wiscasset; grandchildren Laura, Denise, Kenneth, Christopher, Heather, Peter II, Kesia, and Cassie; great-grandchildren Theresa, Brandon, Dylan, Lyndsay, Amanda, Melinda, Lexi, D’Artagnan, Kenny II, Mila, Jacqlyn, Jennifer, Michael, and Morgan; great-great-grandchildren Colby, Rachael, Courtney, Justin Vanessa, Bryson, Bailey, Layla, Aubry, Matthew, Riley, Eliana, Ava, Nathalie, and Amelia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen; her sisters, Louise, Theresa, Madeline, and Edith; and her brothers, Gerald, Lewis, Philip, William, Donald, Gary, and Stephen.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit csnh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

