Jane Ellen Peacock Kelley passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2023 at the age of 81, with her devoted husband of 57 years by her side. Jane was a loving mother and wife, spending most of her life caring for her children, other family members, the family’s home, and beloved pets.

The daughter of Arnold Lane Peacock and Teresa Louise (Webber) Peacock, Jane was born on July 13, 1942 in Gardiner. She graduated from Wellesley High School, in Wellesley, Mass., where she met her husband of 57 years, David W. Kelley. Jane received her legal secretarial certificate from the Chandler School for Women, in Boston, Mass., in 1964 and went on to work at Buckingham Browne & Nichols in Cambridge, Mass.

Throughout her life as a stay-at-home mother, Jane held various leadership roles within the Cub Scout and Girl Scout organizations, served as a deaconess at the First Congregational Church in Westminster, Mass., and regularly volunteered at her children’s schools. In addition to lending her service, Jane cherished time with her grandchildren, was passionate about the family’s genealogy, and was particularly fond of German shepherds. Most recently, they rescued an older, abused German shepherd, Sophie, and gave her a life worth living for.

Spending her childhood summers on the Maine coastline, David and Jane followed their dreams and retired to Damariscotta in 2010 to live out their final years visiting the cliffs, lighthouses, and ocean they both adored.

Jane is survived by her husband, David W. Kelley; their three children, Michael Kelley, Mark Kelley, and Liz (Kelley) Smeds; and their spouses, Gretchen Kelley and Michelle Kelley; six grandchildren; three nieces; and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother, A. Lane Peacock, of Rangeley.

At her request, the family does not plan to hold a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust (mcht.org), an organization dedicated to the conservation and revitalization of Maine’s coastline and its communities.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

