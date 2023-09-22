Jane Marie Rankin, 71, was carried by angels to join her lord and savior Sept. 18, 2023. Jane was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Augusta, the daughter of Constance Atkinson (Cookson) and Harry Sidelinger.

Jane married the love of her life, Bradford Rankin, and the two remained inseparable. Jane loved flowers, gardens, and anything that someone gave her. She was a very giving and loving person who cherished her family and loved ones. She was a gifted conversationalist and was always there to talk.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sylvia Hassan; and brother, Wayne Sidelinger.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bradford Rankin; daughter, Beth Woodbury and husband, Charles, of Union; grandson, Dalton Winchenbach and wife, Kimberly, of Bucksport; stepdaughter, Joyce Messer and husband, Mark, of Bingham; step-grandchildren, Allie, Billie-Jo, Derek, and Ethan; sister, Sue Hunt, of Newcastle; and brother, Donnie Cookson. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Jane was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, sister, and friend. She loved everyone wholeheartedly and without judgment. She will be forever loved and missed.

Services will be private for family. Condolences may be expressed at dunnfuneral.com.

