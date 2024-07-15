Jane P. Simmons passed away July 10, 2024, peacefully in her home, joining her husband of 57 years, Bert A. Simmons, also predeceased by her granddaughter, Charly Jane Simmons.

She is survived by her four children, Angela Lawson and husband, Greg, Charles Simmons and wife, Melissa, Charlotte Simmons, and Aaron Simmons and partner, Jessica; grandchildren, Crystal, Chelsea, Christian, Brandon, Danielle, Nicholas, Shawna, Grace, Sierra, Carly, and Blake; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was born Aug. 9, 1948, to Charles F. Poland and Mable Priscilla Poland.

She grew up on Louds Island merging to Waldoboro, graduating from Waldoboro High School. She had a variety of employment from factory work, clamming, Osram, and H&R Block.

In her retirement years, she enjoyed working at Broad Cove.

Per her request, there will be no services.

