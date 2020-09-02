Jane Sanford passed away on the evening of Aug. 27, 2020 in Boothbay Harbor. Jane was born on Aug. 13, 1932 in Sherborne, Mass., the fourth child of Christine Sanford and first child of Nevitt Sanford, a psychology professor at UC Berkeley and Stanford University who founded The Wright Institute.

She attended the Chadwick School in Palos Verdes, Calif. before attending Antioch College for two years. While studying in New York City, she fell in love with and married Bob Derecktor, a boat builder who owned a boatyard in Mamaroneck, N.Y. They were married for 23 years.

When they divorced, Jane moved to Maine. She lived in Waldoboro, Solon, and in Belfast for 30 years. She worked tirelessly on Save the Bay, and helped to start Belfast’s First Night. Jane organized events for Girls to Girls, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at The Game Loft, and provided senior home care.

Jane’s forever view

Her spirit is always here

Encouraging us

To follow our hearts and dreams

Jane is survived by her children, Barbara D. Donahue and Mark Donahue, Paul Derecktor and Amy Giddon, Tom Derecktor and Leonora Valvo, Deborah Derecktor and Mike Duggan, Woody Gall, and Elizabeth Derecktor and Peter Brown; her grandchildren, Adam and Kaitlin Donahue, Jaeke and Amber Donahue, Izabelle and Robert Crisanti, Margo Derecktor, Emily Derecktor, Erik Derecktor, Sarah Derecktor, Eliza Duggan, Riley Duggan, Lily Derecktor, Natalie Brown, Shane Osier, and Tom Brown; and great-grandchildren, Bowen and Markie Donahue, Frank Donahue, Katharine Jane Crisanti, and Aria and Ellie Osier.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

