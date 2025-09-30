Jane W. Toussaint, 87, passed from this life at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital on Sept. 28, 2025. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in September 1938 and graduated from Upper Darby High School, where she met Ron, the love of her life who left this world earlier in July.

She was a wonderful mom who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom, and love in abundance. She found ways to give back to the community as a Girl Scout leader and an EMT in her early life and later joining her husband Ron in many endeavors. They loved to travel, enjoying Ireland, Australia, Alaska, Mexico, and many other locations before settling in Maine.

Special memories for Jane were the family vacations in Maine, The Annual Christmas Cookie Baking Day, which was an important event, as well as traveling to kids sporting events, hosting Sunday dinners, and the many crafts that she enjoyed.

Jane was a devoted wife to her husband of 68 years. She was a loving mother to her children, Terri (Jon) Lafey, John (Eileen) Toussaint, and Ed (Donna) Toussaint. She was predeceased by daughter, Jacqueline Civitello. She was a proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jane and Ron built a beautiful life.

Jane will be laid to rest with her husband Ron at a later date in the SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, her family appreciates donations to MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital (Miles Campus) as we truly appreciate in our time of need the quality of care, respect, and family support that was provided: c/o Development Office, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

