Jane Webster Leavitt, 90, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023, at the LincolnHealth Miles Campus, alongside her loving family. Jane was born on Jan. 21, 1933, in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Fred and Ruth Webster.

Jane and her family moved to Alna when she was a young girl, where she attended the historical one-room schoolhouse. She later graduated from Lincoln Academy.

Jane’s ethic of hard work began at a young age, with walking seven miles to and from her home in Alna to serve ice cream in Wiscasset. Jane retired from First National Bank in Damariscotta, before starting to work summers at Spear’s Vegetable Stand in Nobleboro, where she worked until she was 86 years old.

In her free time, Jane enjoyed sewing, baking, and making small crafts, including her famous fabric envelopes, for the many craft fairs she would attend. She was a member of the North Nobleboro Ladies’ Group, where she participated in the annual North Nobleboro Day.

To anyone who was fortunate enough to know Jane, they knew her greatest joy in life was helping others, and taking care of her family. Jane raised three children, Lori, Rob, and Rick, and was instrumental in the lives of her four grandchildren.

Jane was very independent throughout her entire life, and was always looking for ways to give back to her friends, family, and the community. Jane will be dearly missed, but her memory will continue to live on through the many lives that she’s touched.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Ruth Webster; brother, Raymond Webster; and sister, Arlene Cowan.

She is survived by her children, Lori Leavitt Budd, Rob Leavitt and wife, Cathy, and Raymond “Rick” Leavitt; grandchildren, Tyler Leavitt and significant other Halle, Ryley Leavitt and wife, Alyssah, Dylan Leavitt and wife, Desiree, and Ashley Budd; and great-grandchild, Boone Leavitt.

Jane will be laid to rest privately in the Alna Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

