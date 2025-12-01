After a wonderful, long life, Janet B. Reilly, of New Harbor, passed away on Nov. 28, 2025, at 95 years of age. Janet was born on Dec. 12, 1929, in Oceanside, N.Y. to Frank and Hope Bannister, and was raised in Rockville Centre, Long Island. She spent her summers in Southwest Harbor, where her family had resided for generations.

She attended South Side High School and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, where she met her future husband and great love of her life, Richard Y. Reilly. They raised their family in Natick and Sherborn, Mass., before retiring to New Harbor. In their later years, they also enjoyed their winter home in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Before retirement, Jan spent many years teaching kindergarten and later special education. She also worked in retail and, in her last “hurrah,” volunteered at the Caring for Kids thrift shop in Bristol Mills. Janet was a dedicated parishioner of congregational churches in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and especially Bristol, where the congregation was like her second family.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, live theater, singing, piano, playing games – especially bridge – cheering for her beloved Red Sox, and any excuse to socialize with her many friends. Above all, she cherished her family – spending time at Tally Ho, camping, skiing, boating, and enthusiastically supporting her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; and her brother, Bob.

She is survived by her daughters: Jane, of Kingston, Mass., Karen, of New Harbor, Susan and her husband, Todd, of New Salem, Mass., and Nancy, of Haverhill, Mass.; as well as her grandchildren, Courtney, Tara, Andrew, Heather, Jessica, and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Tom Hodge, of New York; and several nieces and nephews.

Our mother will be remembered as a special woman, defined by her kindness, her caring spirit, and the warmth she shared with others.

Family and friends are invited to the celebration of her life, followed by a reception, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Congregational Church of Bristol, 1261 Bristol Road, Bristol, ME 04539.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Congregational Church of Bristol (CCOB), P.O. Box 154, Bristol, ME 04539; or to the New Harbor Cemetery Association, 263 Elliot Hill Road, Round Pond, ME 04564.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

