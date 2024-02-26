Janet Kingston Wynne was born on April 2, 1937, in Boston, Mass. to Edward J. Wynne Sr. and Charlotte K (Moore) Wynne, the only girl in a family of four children. She passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2024 at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle, where she had lived for eight enjoyable years.

Janet graduated from Hyde Park High School in Boston in 1954, and worked as a secretary and office manager for various companies in the Boston area. During these years she was active in two fraternal orders: she was a past president of the Rebekah Assembly of Massachusetts and a 60-year member of that organization, and a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a Past Worthy Matron of The Beacon Chapter No. 202 in Damariscotta.

In 1998, Janet joined her brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Bonnie Wynne, in retirement. The three of them were housemates in Damariscotta for 18 years before they happily moved in to The Lincoln Home in 2016. Janet loved to cook and bake for family and friends, and was especially known for her delicious scones and chocolate chip cookies. She was an active member of the Damariscotta United Methodist Church before its closing, and then transferred her membership to the Second Congregational Church of Newcastle. Janet was also a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan through thick and thin.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Rev. Edward J. Wynne Jr., and Leslie G. Wynne; and two nephews, Donald L. Wynne and Jeffrey A. Wynne.

She is survived by her brother, Douglas R. Wynne (Judith); sister-in-law, Bonnie R. Wynne; nieces, Lisa W. Paul (Mark) and Janet W. Owen (Hugh); nephews, William E. Wynne (Rosann), Edward J. Wynne III (Elizabeth), Roger D. Wynne (Esther); and a host of beloved great-nieces and nephews across the nation.

Her family will be honoring Janet’s life privately. Because Janet had been a grateful resident of The Lincoln Home, and to enable others to enjoy that community, memorial donations may be made to the Resident Financial Assistance Fund, c/o The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

