A memorial service for Janet M. Gondek, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, will be held at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Friday, June 4 at 2 p.m., followed by a reception.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
