Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Janet M. Gondek Service Announcement

at

A memorial service for Janet M. Gondek, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, will be held at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Friday, June 4 at 2 p.m., followed by a reception.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^