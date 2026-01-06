Jane Holloway passed peacefully in her sleep under the loving care of her daughter, Mary Ann, in Littleton, Mass., and went to be with her lord and savior on Dec. 27, 2025. Janet “Jane” Margaret Benner was born in Nobleboro on July 16, 1930 to Arthur and Helen (Getchell) Benner.

Jane walked to grammar school in Nobleboro and Damariscotta Mills. Jane attended Lincoln Academy in Newcastle and graduated in 1948. While there, Jane participated in numerous clubs and activities, including glee club and cheerleading, both band and orchestra, and both the Latin and French clubs. She was on the junior prom committee, the vice president of the hiking club, and assistant business manager for the senior class play. In addition to being a librarian, Jane was on the Lincolnian Board, the fair committee, and in the Washington club.

A vivacious Jane attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va., in 1950 and 1951, leading to her degree in Liberal Arts. While at Virginia Intermont, Jane frequented the Grand Ole Opry, where she developed her lifelong love of country music. On campus, Jane was active in the New England Club, the International Relations Club, including radio work as a DJ, the H2O Club, and the Young Women’s Christian Association. Jane received her swimmers instructor certificate from the YWCA and later taught swimming for the American Red Cross back in Maine. Along with her friend, Bettye, Jane was also active in tennis.

With her liberal arts degree in hand, Jane attended Gorham State Teachers’ College where she continued to stay active in college with band and orchestra, the student council, and the House Committee. She also enjoyed art club, Canterbury Club, drama club, Future Teachers of America, and the YWCA. Jane graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in kindergarten – primary education.

During the summer of ‘52, Jane frequented the Blue Goose Dance Hall in Belfast, where she ensnared a newly separated Air Force veteran. Not wanting this beautiful college girl to get away, the following winter break of her senior year at Gorham, John Parker Holloway married Jane on Dec. 14, 1952. After graduation, she began teaching in Union, Hope, and Lincolnville.

Jane moved with her growing family to Bar Harbor from Lincolnville Center in 1963 and taught for two and a half years at Edwards Catholic School before getting a third grade teaching position at Ethel I. Connors Elementary School. Jane spent over 33 years teaching before finally retiring in 1992.

While in Bar Harbor, Jane and John joined the Acadian Bells and Buoys (The Harborlighters). Jane worked on the church council for the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and belonged to the Daughters of Isabella. Jane was a member of the YWCA, the Maine Teachers Association, and the National Education Association.

One of Jane’s lifelong memories was while they lived near Camden. Hollywood was filming “Peyton Place” there and needed people for the band in the movie. Jane got to watch John play his clarinet for the local band in the movie. She had the opportunity to watch some of the filming, which she thought was interesting, and also enjoyed the band while they marched.

Jane had a lifelong fascination with Hawaii. After 50 years of marriage, Jane finally realized her dream of visiting Hawaii while her daughter and family were stationed on Oahu. Jane and John renewed their wedding vows with Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop. Not satisfied with one visit, Jane and John visited three summers in a row, to the utter delight of her grandsons. Jane absolutely loved everything about Hawaii – the beach, a luau, the beach, shopping, the beach, the grandsons, and the beach. One visit, Jane did take a break from the beach to visit the big island of Hawaii (home of Pele) where she saw the big volcano, an active lava flow, and a beach with black sand.

When Mary and family next moved to Alaska, Jane and John were disappointed they only got to visit one summer for a month. However, in that one visit, they visited Denali National Park and saw moose, bear, salmon, eagles, and other assorted wildlife. Jane did not like the beaches there.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, John Parker Holloway; her infant son, Cedric Parker Holloway; her sister, Beatrice Poole, of Portland; and brother, David Benner, of Nobleboro.

She is survived by her four children, Helen H. (Steve) Strout, of Bar Harbor; Mary Ann (David) Jowers, of Littleton, Mass.; John C. (Sandra) Holloway, of Eastport; Nora L. Holloway (Samrith Chap), of Bar Harbor; and Paul C. (Katie) Holloway (grandson), of Newton, Mass.

Jane will also be missed by her eight grandchildren and eight (great-grandchildren), Elana and Chris Diaz (Harrison and Fischer), of Bernard, Jada and Ben Kouba (Jaemin, Brea, and Alden), of Englewood, Fla.; Sonya DeWitt, of Bangor; Olivia Chap and husband, Andrei Parnomarev, of Washington, D.C.; Forest Chap, of Fairfax, Va.; Cooper Chap of Boseman, Mont.; (Madeline and Caroline Holloway), of Newton, Mass.; Matthew Jowers (Jessanamy), of Ayer, Mass.; and John Jowers, of Littleton, Mass.

A visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Jordan Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert, ME 04660.

A Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 56 Mt Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to either Holy Redeemer Catholic Church or Lincoln Academy, class of 1948, 81 Academy Hill, Newcastle, ME 04553. Forever a teacher, Jane wrote the first draft of her obituary as an example to her former students.

Condolences may be expressed at jordanfernald.com.

