With heavy hearts and fond memories, we announce the passing of Janet Cotton, who left this world on April 30, 2025, at the age of 83. Born in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 1, 1941, to Charles L. and Mabel (Brooks) Cotton, Janet was a beacon of warmth and creativity from an early age. She grew up in Boxford, Mass. where her spirited personality blossomed, leading her to be a proud member of the first graduating class of Masconomet Regional High School. Janet continued her journey by attending Lasell Junior College in Newton, Mass., forever curious and eager to learn.

Janet dedicated many years of her life to Delta Airlines, embodying a sense of adventure and service that touched countless lives. Outside of work, her true passions came alive in her love for all things crafty. Janet was particularly known for her knitting, creating countless hats that found their way to those in need – a testament to her generous spirit and caring heart.

She will be remembered most vividly for the joyous gatherings she hosted on Thanksgiving and Christmas, where her home became a sanctuary of laughter, love, and togetherness. Always one to take charge, Janet orchestrated celebrations with flair, notably her parents’ 50th and 70th wedding anniversaries, moments steeped in family pride and reverence.

Janet was actively involved in her community, serving with honor in the Patriotic Club of Bremen and the Bristol Garden Club. Her leadership extended to being appointed to the Bremen Town House Committee, where her dedication made a lasting impact.

Janet is predeceased by her parents; and her beloved sister, Marcia Hawley.

She is survived by her devoted sister, Anne C. Mannheim of Boxford, Mass.; her loving nieces, Sidney Mannheim, Stacy Mannheim, and Diane Pugh; nephew, Kenneth Hawley; and her cherished son, Doug Shire, of Ithaca, N.Y. Doug, whom Janet bravely put up for adoption at birth, took the path of discovery that led to their reconnection – resulting in a bond characterized by affection, understanding, and shared experiences that enriched both their lives.

Janet’s infectious laughter, her nurturing spirit, and her flair for celebration will resonate in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful to have donations be made in Janet’s name to the Bremen Union Church, P.O. Box 223, Bremen, ME 04551.

A memorial service to celebrate Janet’s life will be held on Aug. 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Bremen Union Church, 523 Waldoboro Road in Bremen. Janet’s ashes will be buried next to her parents at a later date at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston, Mass.

Though she has left this earthly realm, Janet Cotton will remain forever in our hearts, a beloved soul whose legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire us all.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Cotton family, please visit Janet’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

