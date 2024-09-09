Janet Noella (Martin) Hatch, 86, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at home, on the morning of Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. She was surrounded by her loving family and goldendoodle, Lilly.

Janet was born on Jan. 12, 1938 in Augusta, the youngest daughter of Daniel Martin and Noella (Quirion) Martin Bechard. She attended Augusta public schools.

Janet worked for many years at the Sylvania plant in Waldoboro, while raising three young children. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Harland, at Moody’s Diner while enjoying coffee after a late shift. Sparks flew and they were married on May 1, 1965, and they then welcomed a daughter together a year later.

Always one for adventure and fun, Janet enjoyed so many things – travel, baking, playing cards, bowling, snowmobiling, boating, skiing, dancing, and enjoying family and friends – particularly the “Friday night cocktail crew.” She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, seen on the bleachers watching basketball games or standing on the sidelines at a soccer game. She was well known for hosting a heck of a party, most famously the annual Christmas party she threw at her home for many years.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Harland Hatch; son, Brian Belknap (Shelley), of Durham; daughters, Karen Belknap Gifford, of Waldoboro, and Tara Hatch Roselli (John), of Stow, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Randy Pierce, Brian Belknap II, Krista Belknap, Brandon Gifford, Daniel Gifford, Jake Rosell; bonus grandchildren, John Charles and Leah Roselli; and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Sandra Pierce; granddaughter, Regan Pierce; her mother, father; and stepfather, Leonard Bechard; and all four of her siblings, Delores Knight, Alice Lovering, and Gerald and Donald Martin.

The family wishes to express much gratitude and appreciation to the countless friends and caregivers for the many years of love and support while she bravely fought Parkinson’s disease. We would also like to thank Beacon Hospice for guiding us during this very difficult time.

A time of visitation will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, with a service to follow at noon, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. All who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

