A memorial service for Janet R. Chase, who passed away on Oct. 10, 2024, will be held during the Sunday worship service at the Congregational Church of Bristol at 10 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, whose membership gave her lots of purpose and support: Congregational Church of Bristol, P.O. Box 154, Bristol, ME 04539.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

