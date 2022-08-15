Janet Trask Grondin, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and close friends at her Lake Molunkus Sporting Camps business in Aroostook County. Janet fought a courageous 10-month battle against glioblastoma.

She was born in Damariscotta on June 3, 1957 to Chester and Elaine Trask. Janet was educated in the Wiscasset school system and received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maine. Janet had an extraordinary professional drive that resulted in multiple management positions and project leads of both finance and human resources during her 42-year career at General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works.

Janet was an avid outdoors woman who loved to hunt and fish. She was also very athletic participating on a women’s basketball team, competing in triathlons at Bowdoin College and Wild Cat Mountain in New Hampshire. She also traveled to Ireland to compete in a marathon to raise funds for the Maine Lung Association. From an early age Janet loved showing her beautiful horses Miss Valor and Masters Jubilee. Janet often noted her love for her dog a boxer named Kallee, soon to be 13.

Janet is predeceased by her parents, Chester “Chet” and Elaine Trask; her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Marjorie (Dodge) Dowling; paternal grandparents, Nelson and Esther Trask; and nephew, Shawn York. Janet is survived by her sisters, Colleen Leonard, of Brunswick, Joan Smyrski and partner, Don Williams, of Jefferson; niece, Beth York Barter, husband, Sam Barter, and their children, Brogan and Madison Barter, all of Boothbay; fiance, William Quimby, of Bath; and AFS sister, Ana Colina Cozrea (Coteaux), of Iquique, Chile, and Florida.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held later this fall with family and close friends.

Donations in Janet’s memory may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

To express your condolences with the family, go to the Lamson Funeral Home of Lincoln website.

