Jan Faulstich passed away Feb. 4, 2022. She grew up in Hawthorne, N.Y. and attended Briarcliff High School and Hope College in Michigan, taking a year-and-a-half “gap year” in the middle to study and travel in Europe. After college she worked in the inner-city Protestant parishes in Cleveland and Harlem, serving youth in those communities, before attending Yale Divinity School, where she earned a master’s in art and religion and met her husband, John Faulstich (1937-2017). They lived in Garden City, N.Y. and Somerville, N.J., before retiring to Topsham. Their real home of their hearts for more than 50 years, though, was their summer home in Nobleboro.

Jan taught for many years in the Somerville, N.J. schools. She was known for her hard work ethic, her desire to always help and never be a burden, her impish sense of humor, her love of loons, and her strong preference for someone else to cook. She developed and maintained deep friendships over the years, and her friends and family will miss her greatly.

She is survived by her children, Alyce Brady, Beth Anne Stork, and Paul Faulstich, their spouses; and six grandchildren, Lauren, Allen, Karl, Glenn, Maya and Anna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust (coastalrivers.org); or Good Shepherd Food Bank (gsfb.org). Her family would like to thank the staff of The Highlands (Topsham), Bay Square (Yarmouth), and CHANS Hospice for their excellent and loving care in the last years of Jan’s life.

