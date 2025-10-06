Janice F. Orff, 93, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. She passed away at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after an apparent stroke earlier in the week.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1932 in Waldoboro to Claude Fitch and Alma (Barter) Fitch.

She attended Waldoboro schools and graduated as the valedictorian of her class from Waldoboro High School in 1950. While at Waldoboro High School, Janice met the love of her life, Lincoln Orff. They were married on Oct. 21, 1950 in Jefferson.

After high school, she worked at the Locker Plant in Waldoboro and helped Lincoln on the family’s chicken farm. She also helped Lincoln at Tilton Insurance Agency and Orff Realty. Janice held the position of worthy matron of Lakeview Chapter No. 179 Eastern Star in Jefferson and was the treasurer over 40 years. She was also a member of the Jefferson Woman’s Club, Windsor Fair, and the Jefferson SnoPackers.

Janice was predeceased by her loving husband, Lincoln O. Orff; her parents, Claude and Alma Fitch; her sisters, Marie, Crystal, and Elizabeth; her son-in-law, Jeffery W. Northrup; and close friends, Wallace and Randy Prock.

Janice is survived by her three daughters, Sandy Limouze (Richard), Claudia Orff-Reed (Dennis Frank), and Claudene Northrup; five grandchildren, Tammy Spear (Terry), Nathan Northrup (Paulette), Christy Roy (Blair), Jennifer Brassbridge (Cliff), and Kelley Thornton (Tony); two stepgrandchildren, Shawn Reed and Kevin Reed (Eleanor); nine great-grandchildren, Colton Spear (Olivia), Ethan Spear (Leah), Logan Bennett, Allison Law (Eli), Chase Brassbridge (Kyla), Carmyn Brassbridge, Owen Northrup, Lauryn Northrup, and Casey Roy; two step-great-grandchildren, Kyle Spear (Katie), and Noah Thornton; one great-great grandchild, Mason Spear; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend of over 75 years, Doris Prock. Lincoln, Janice, Wallace, and Doris went on many vacations together, including visiting all 50 states.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately after starting at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Burial will follow at the Orff-Achorn Cemetery in Waldoboro, and a reception will be held at the Orff’s Corner Church immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Veterans’ Home, 35 Heroes Way, Augusta, ME 04330; Beacon Hospice Care, 5 Community Dr. Suite A, Augusta, ME 04330; or Windsor Fair Agricultural Building, P.O. Box 85, Windsor, ME 04363.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit Janice’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

