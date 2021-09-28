Janice Irene Selvick, 84, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2021. Janice was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on May 20, 1937, the daughter of Henry and Molly Behling. She was raised in Milwaukee, graduated from Lutheran High School in Milwaukee.

Janice married Ron Selvick after a blind date and 14-day courtship and celebrated 40 years of marriage before Ron’s death in 2006. After their marriage, they moved their family to Los Angeles, Calif. Janice spent many years working for and retiring from Los Angeles Unified School District. After retiring, Jan and Ron traveled cross country for many years stopping to see children and grandchildren along the way.

Janice loved to do needle point. She never met anyone who wasn’t a friend to her in the first five minutes. She loved to bake breads and cookies for everyone. Both were involved in volunteer organization and charities. She was always quick to volunteer.

Janice is predeceased by her husband Ron of 40 years; stepson, Ron Jr.; and great-grandson, Joshua “Ryder.”

She is survived by her sister, Audrey Hemmer and little brother David (Dora) Behling; her children, Kurt Jr. (Dee) Bence, Kerry (Trish) Bence, Kenny Bence, Cheryl Richardson, Karen Selvick and Brian (Gayleen) Selvick; stepchildren, Dorothy (Louis) Olsen and Stewart Selvick; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two special nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St.. A gathering for family and friends will be held immediately following the service at Karen’s home located at 100 Flanders Corner Road in Waldoboro.

Donations in Janice’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 383 U.S. Route 1, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. To leave online condolences, go to hallfuneralhomes.com.

