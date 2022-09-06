A celebratory mass for Janice Mellyn, who passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Saint Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield. Immediately following the service, the family invites friends and loved ones to join them for the interment of ashes at Calvary Cemetery next to the parish grounds.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janice’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association; or CHIP Inc., P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

