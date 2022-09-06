Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Janice Mellyn Service Announcement

at

A celebratory mass for Janice Mellyn, who passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Saint Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield. Immediately following the service, the family invites friends and loved ones to join them for the interment of ashes at Calvary Cemetery next to the parish grounds.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janice’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association; or CHIP Inc., P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^